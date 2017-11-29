Padmavati controversy to be raised in Parliament’s winter session by Jaya Bachchan

The Padmavati controversy which refuses to die down will now enter the parliament. We have it from very reliable sources that the winter session of parliament when it begins on December 15, will have the indefatigable Jaya Bachchan raising the issue.

Says a source from the Bachchan family, “She had raised the Padmavati issue in the last parliamentary session when Sanjay Bhansali was assaulted in Rajasthan while shooting for the film. This time she will raise the issue even more strongly in parliament. She hopes to get the support of other film folk in parliament. But even without their support, she will ensure the matter gets noticed.”

The Bachchan family has constantly been inquiring about Sanjay Bhansali’s wellbeing after the Padmavati controversy went violent. “Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan) whom Bhansali worked with in Black and Jayaji are keeping a close tab on the developments. They’ve offered Bhansali every help possible. Abhishek Bachchan, who will be starring in Bhansali’s next production, is also on touch with Bhansali. But it is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan whom Bhansali is closest to in the Bachchan family. She has been monitoring the situation closely and speaking to him regularly.”