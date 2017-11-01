Padmavati 3D trailer launch faces protests from self-proclaimed Rajput activists

Ever since the film Padmavati has gone floor, it has been facing massive protests from Rajput activists, who claim that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has distorted facts of history. After the sets of the film erected in Jaipur and Kolhapur were destroyed, the 3D trailer launch of the film faced yet another series of trouble.

Rajput Mahamorcha led by a certain Ajay Sanger landed at the venue, thereby objecting the 3D trailer release of the film. The activists are reportedly demanding a special screening of the film to be held by Bhansali in order to ensure that the film doesn’t offend Hindus in any manner. As of now, Sanger has accused the filmmaker of hurting Hindu sentiments by claiming that Rani Padmini has been represented as an object of obsession of the Mughal tyrant ruler Alauddin Khilji in Padmavati.

Sanger has also asserted that they have lined up a meeting with Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis so that he takes charge of the matter and have also asked Bhansali to take a decision on the subject. Furthermore, Ajay has also gone ahead and threatened the filmmaker to show the film thereby adding that he and his cult would burn down theatres if their demands aren’t met. He has also warned the government that they would be held responsible for any injury caused during the protest.

Considering their outrage, the recently held trailer launch had police vans and jeeps stationed outside the venue besides giving the actress ample security. The trailer launch saw the leading lady of the film Deepika Padukone in attendance but the actors and the filmmaker were missing. The actress, on the other hand, maintained a strong stand in the matter as she firmly stated that the release of Padmavati won’t be stopped. She clarified that they aren’t doing anything wrong and that their heart is in the right place. She also expressed her belief wherein she often feels that she is blessed by [the soul of] Padmavati herself.

Talking about the film, Padmavati also stars Shahid Kapoor as Raja Rawal Ratan Singh as well as Ranveer Singh as the Mughal emperor Alauddin Khilji. With Aditi Rao Hydari, Raza Murad, Anupriya Goenka playing prominent roles, it is slated to release on December 1.