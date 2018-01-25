Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 25.01.2018 | 7:58 PM IST

Padmaavat gets smooth clearance from Pakistan Certification Board without any cuts

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

One of the highly anticipated films of 2017 was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat that was pushed to 2018 release. With the film releasing today worldwide amid riots and protests, the makers will now find a little relief as Pakistan’s Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) has cleared film with ‘U’ certification.

Earlier, there were some apprehensions that Pakistan would order some cuts over the negative portrayal of Alauddin Khilji. But, the film has been cleared without any cuts in the country. Mobashir Hasan, CBFC chief of Islamabad-Pakistan, took to his Twitter to announce the certification and wrote, “Central Board of Film Censors #CBFC has declared a feature film containing Indian cast & crew #Padmaavat without any excision suitable for public exhibition in the cinemas with a ‘U’ certification. #CBFC #Unbiasedforartscreativity&healthy entertainment.”

Though some states are still forcing the ban and some cinema owners are not planning to release the film in India, Supreme Court dismissed the plea by Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to ban the film.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial features Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Maha Rawal Ratan Singh in lead roles.

