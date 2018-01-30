Padmaavat gets banned in Malaysia

With the controversies never ceasing to end for Padmaavat, the film has faced another bout of ban in another country. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial that recreated the historical poetry by the same name on the big screen is now facing a ban in Malaysia owing to its content.

Recent reports claim that the Malaysian censor board has refused to screen the film in theatres and multiplexes because of its volatile nature. It is being said that a certain movie producer commented that the film has been given the ‘not relevant’ marking in terms of screening and this is generally given to films which are likely to incite communal violence or unrest.

There are also reports that have gone to reason that some Muslims in Malaysia have taken offense to the film, considering it as objectionable to the Islam community. Voicing out similar thoughts, the chairman of National Film Censorship Board [LPF] Mohammad Zamberi Abdul Aziz maintained that the storyline of the film may touch the sensitivities of the Islamic community and that it is a grave concern in a country like Malaysia which has a Muslim majority.

On the other hand, Aziz also added about how film distributors have filed an appeal to release the film which would be taken by the Film Appeals Committee on January 30. But until the decision arrives, Aziz has refused to comment any further on the matter.

Inspired by the poetry written by Sufi Muhammad Jayasi in 1540, Padmaavat talks about the beauty of Rani Padmini and how emperor Alauddin Khilji gets obsessed over it. Padmaavat released on January 25.