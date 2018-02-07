Padmaavat ban lifted in Rajasthan; HC quashes FIR against Sanjay Leela Bhansali after watching film

Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s highly awaited film Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor released on January 25 amid heavy security. The film released worldwide while some Indian states decided to ban it. The film was continuously facing protests from members of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena. The fringe group alleged that Bhansali had distorted the facts in the film. Threats and protests continued even after the film’s release.

Now, the makers of Padmaavat can breathe a sigh of relief as the ban on the film in Rajasthan has been lifted. On Tuesday, the Rajasthan High Court quashed an FIR while was filed against Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone after a special screening. According to the reports, Justice Sandeep Mehta heard a petition to quash the FIR and said that the complainant Virendra Singh of Nagaur district had filed the case in 2017 before the release this year.

Virendra Singh of Nagaur district alleged in his complaint that the makers have distorted the facts and hurt the sentiments of the people. “During the hearing, the counsel for the respondent admitted that Padmavati is not a religious icon, but a historical icon. In such a way, there is no question of religious feelings hurt,” the court observed while quashing the FIR.

Justice Mehta further said, “A disclaimer has been shown in the film, which reflects “our glorious past and the military strategy of Rani Padmavati.”

Reacting to the court order, petitioner’s counsel Ravi Bhansali said, “The film was cleared by the censor board after scrutinizing all aspects. Even the Supreme Court has stayed orders issued by the Rajasthan government prohibiting exhibition of the film in the state and it is said to be a violation of freedom of expression.”

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmaavat features Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Maha Rawal Ratan Singh in lead roles.