Padma Awards 2019: Posthumous Padma Shri for Kader Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, Prabhu Dheva among awardees, Padma Bhushan for Mohanlal

The government announced Padma Awards recipient names on the eve of 70th Republic Day. This year, 113 people will receive the Padma awards. The list has many names from the film industry including late actor Kader Khan, Manoj Bajpayee and dancer-filmmaker Prabhudheva.

Kader Khan will be felicitated with posthumous Padma Shri, Manoj Bajpayee and Prabhu Dheva too are Padma Shri recipients, the fourth highest civilian award in the Republic of India. Kader Khan and Manoj Bajpayee will be awarded for their contribution in the field of art, acting and films, Prabhu Dheva will be given for his work in the field of art and dance.

Another set of Padma Shri recipients includes music composer Shankar Mahadevan for his contribution to art-vocal-films and drummer Sivamani for his work in art-music.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is being honoured with Padma Bhushan this year for his work in the film industry.

