Padamavati Row Deepika Padukone’s parents get police protection in Bengaluru

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavati continues to stay in headlines. Currently, the film is facing a lot of backlash from fringe groups and politicians who have announced a bounty on Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Besides, they also want the film to be banned and threats have been made against the cast and the makers.

While the film continues to be in hot water, Deepika Padukone’s parents have been provided police protection. According to the reports, Deepika has been receiving a lot of threats and is provided proper police protection.

Now, it has been learned that cops have been posted outside Deepika’s parents’ residence in Bengaluru. Inspector Girish Naik of J.C. Nagar Police Station said that two policemen have been posted outside Prakash Padukone and Ahilya Padukone’s house in J.C. Nagar.

The makers have voluntarily decided to postpone the release of the film which was earlier supposed to release on December 1. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati is a period drama starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.