Pad Man: FIR filed against Akshay Kumar for plagiarism

Akshay Kumar‘s Pad Man released worldwide on Friday with positive reviews. The film is based on a real-life story of a social entrepreneur, Arunachalam Muruganantham, who took it up to himself to provide low-cost sanitary napkins to women from poor economic states across rural India. While Pad Man is receiving rave reviews, it has landed in a legal trouble.

A young writer named Ripu Daman Jaiswal has reportedly filed a complaint against Akshay Kumar and Pad Man producers for plagiarism. When the trailer came out, he shared a series of emails in which he had shared his copy of the story which is with Dharma Productions. Sharing the screenshots, he narrated the story about the e-mails sent to Ryan Stephen at Dharma Productions. He had even mentioned that he had filed an FIR but had no money for a lawyer in this scenario. He pointed out the similarities between his script and the film.

Now, after watching Pad Man, he tweeted out claiming 11 scenes were copied from his script. He even shared the screenshot of his own script. He wrote, “Intermission of Pad Man. 11 scenes has been copied from my script uptil now and even one of the character. That’s it. I am definitely going to court.”

Jaiswal even went onto talk about the line Amitabh Bachchan said in the film. He wrote, “I remember I was in the library when I wrote this dialogue and was truly elated. Honestly, I surprised myself that day. Tell me, how on earth can you steal someone’s dialogue? This is unfair.”

Later, Ripu Daman Jaiswal reportedly claimed that he has filed the FIR at a local police station on January 23, 2018, but someone is yet to respond.

Meanwhile, Pad Man, directed by R Balki and produced by Twinkle Khanna, also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. It released on February 9, 2018.

Intermission of PadMan. 11 scenes has been copied from my script uptil now and even one of the character. That’s it. I am definitely going to court. — Ripu Daman Jaiswal (@Shivashorcrux) February 9, 2018

I remember I was in the library when I wrote this dialogue and was truly elated. Honestly, I surprised myself that day. Tell me, how on earth can you steal someone’s dialogue?

This is unfair. (Amitabh Bachchan quoted this dialogue in PadMan.) pic.twitter.com/9mQN3Jlt8T — Ripu Daman Jaiswal (@Shivashorcrux) February 10, 2018

ALso Read: Pad Man: Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar’s dance on ‘Superhero’ track is pretty amusing