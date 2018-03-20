Pacific Rim Monsters to give tough FIGHT to Rani Mukerji’s Hichki at the box office?

“There’s no escaping these monstrous invaders, I tell you,” jokes filmmaker Sudhir Mishra who’s Daas Dev which was due on March 23 has made a hasty escape to a safer week in April. But Yash Raj Films doesn’t mind taking on Pacific Rim Uprising, the sequel to the 2013 alien monsters versus earthly robots sci-fi spectacle directed by the redoubtable Guillermo de Toro who has since then, moved on to the Oscar-winning Shape Of Water.

Apparently, audiences are still stuck on the Pacific Rim formula. The sequel directed by Steven S DeKnight, is being released in four languages in India: English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu as compared to the uni-tongue Hindi release Hichki which must rely on word of mouth….No, not in the conventional way but in the way the protagonist’s speech impediment is perceived by the audience.

Hichki is about the value attached to the spoken word, as its lead Rani Mukerji has a problem controlling her spoken word.

Also there is an issue of mass not accepting women centric films wholeheartedly. Sheroes, for all our talk of women empowerment, are not widely favoured at the boxoffice. When was the last time a film with a female hero in the lead did really do well? Even Wonder Woman was not as a major a hit in India, compared internationally.

Rani’s last film Mardaani featured her as the Shero. It did average business.

