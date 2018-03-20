Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.03.2018 | 10:56 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Raid Baaghi 2 October Hate Story IV Pari Padmaavat
follow us on

Pacific Rim Monsters to give tough FIGHT to Rani Mukerji’s Hichki at the box office?

BySubhash K. Jha

“There’s no escaping these monstrous invaders, I tell you,” jokes filmmaker Sudhir Mishra who’s Daas Dev which was due on March 23 has made a hasty escape to a safer week in April. But Yash Raj Films doesn’t mind taking on Pacific Rim Uprising, the sequel to the 2013 alien monsters versus earthly robots sci-fi spectacle  directed by the redoubtable Guillermo de Toro who has since then, moved  on to the Oscar-winning Shape Of  Water.

Pacific Rim Monsters to give tough FIGHT to Rani Mukerji’s Hichki at the box office

Apparently, audiences are still stuck on the Pacific Rim formula. The sequel directed by Steven S DeKnight, is being released in four languages in India: English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu as compared to the uni-tongue Hindi release Hichki which must rely on word of mouth….No, not in the conventional way but in the way the protagonist’s speech impediment is perceived by the audience.

Hichki is about the value attached to the spoken word, as its lead Rani Mukerji has a problem controlling her spoken word.

Also there is an issue of mass not accepting women centric films wholeheartedly. Sheroes, for all our talk of women empowerment, are not widely favoured at the boxoffice. When was the last time a film with a female hero in the lead did really do well? Even Wonder Woman was not as a major a hit in India, compared internationally.

Rani’s last film Mardaani featured her as the Shero. It did average business.

Also Read: Rani Mukerji to introduce Brad Cohen to India!

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Salman Khan roped in to endorse Appy Fizz

Post Sridevi’s funeral, Shah Rukh Khan and…

Residential complex of Sridevi, Green Acres…

BREAKING: Andaz Apna Apna director Rajkumar…

Sridevi was unwell and on antibiotics before…

Satish Kaushik reveals Boney Kapoor was…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification