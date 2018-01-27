The ‘P’ factor predominates 2018…It’s Pari versus Parmanu on March 2

Call it a bizarre coincidence, or a numerological miracle. But the letter ‘P’ presides over Bollywood’s fate in 2018. While Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, unarguably one of the biggest films of the year, is flooding the theatres, the next big one which was supposed to clash with Padmaavat, is R Balki’s Pad Man .

Both the films have the ‘Pad’ factor common to their titles. Now, again by an uncanny coincidence two films with identical prefixes in their titles are all set to come together. We are talking about Parmanu and Pari, both of which are ready to hit theatres on the same Friday, March 2.

Prernaa Arora who is a co-producer on both the projects, is unfazed by the impending clash.

Says the producer, “Ideally I wouldn’t have liked two of my films to come together. But what to do? The troubles faced by Padmavaat have affected all of us, and we must support a film as important as Padmaavat even if it means a discomfort level for our own professional interests. So yes, two films co-produced by my banner Kriarj are coming together on the same Friday, March 2.”

Prernaa says she is particularly unfazed as her two films on March 2 are completely different from one another. “Pari and Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran are such different films. It doesn’t matter who produced them as long as they get the audience they deserve. And I believe that both Pari and Parmanu individually have the heft to bring the audience in.”

While Pari features Anushka Sharma in a supernatural thriller, Parmanu has John Abraham recreating the events in Pokhran during the nuclear tests in 1998.