“I am too overwhelmed” says Sridevi wows Russia with Mom

There were tears and shouts of ‘Sridevi! Sridevi’ after a very special screening of her latest film Mom in Moscow on Saturday evening. The screening was attended by the diva Sridevi, her husband Boney Kapoor and their younger daughter Khushi. The elder daughter Jahnvi couldn’t attend this very special moment in her Mom’s life as she is shooting for her debut film in Mumbai.

Sridevi could barely contain her emotions. “I am too overwhelmed to even process the experience, let alone express my thoughts. I must have done something right in my life to win the approval appreciation love of the audience after 50 years of acting.”

In Moscow there were women in tears after the show. Says Sridevi, “It showed me the power of cinema when used as a proper tool of expression. There were ladies who couldn’t contain their emotions. The screening went off superbly. At the airport we were welcome by the Indian ambassador to Russia. We were welcome enthusiastically. There were hoards of fans to welcome us at the airport. The hospitality continued unabated.”

The Diva whose previous release English Vinglish also created a far-reaching impact says the Russian experience has energized her. “I just want to do the films that won’t disappoint my fans. I am in no hurry to do another film. Whatever I do next must be as influential as English Vinglish and Mom.”