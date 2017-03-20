OMG! Vidya Balan learns to shoot a rifle in 10 days

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
While actors undergo extensive preparations for the roles that they play on screen, it was no different for Vidya Balan who plays a strong protagonist in the forthcoming period drama Begum Jaan. While she plays the madam of a brothel, the film will also see her fighting for her house and family, for which she will even be using rifles. The actress, according to recent reports, has undergone professional training and learnt the technique within a fortnight.

We hear, Vidya Balan learnt to use heavy rifles as well as riding a horse for action sequences in Begum Jaan and that too in a span of 10 days, reveals the director of the film Srijit Mukerji. The filmmaker was impressed with the way the actress gave a nod immediately when he told her that she had to handle a gun. In fact, he further added that all the women had to undergo training for using guns since the climax sequence of the film has them firing rifles to protect themselves and they had to look comfortable with them.

It is being said that a room was allocated for the entire female gang for them to practice, load, unload guns at Vishesh Films’ office and they even practiced with fake bullets whilst they were shooting in Jharkand. Besides this, Vidya will also be seen using many cuss words.

Being a remake of the critically acclaimed Bengali film Rajkahini, Begum Jaan also stars Pallavi Sharda, Ila Arun, Gauahar Khan among others and is set in the pre-Independence era. The film is slated to release on April 14.

