OMG! Varun Dhawan, Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar take a dig at Kangna Ranaut at IIFA 2017

While her film Rangoon failed to meet expectations, her appearance on the chat show Koffee With Karan definitely led to a major controversy. Besides sending cold vibes to Karan Johar, the actress called Bollywood as nepotistic industry that further fuelled up a major controversy. However, although there hasn’t been much noise about it of late, at recent awards gala held in the Big Apple, we saw that the filmmaker was indeed upset with her comments as he went on to take further digs on her.

This year, the IIFA 2017 which was held in New York, saw a bevy of B-town A-listers, Gen Y superstars and many actors making grand entrances. But it was Kangna Ranaut who decided to give a skip to the same. Taking this opportunity, Karan Johar who was the host for the evening decided to add ‘Nepotism Rocks’ during the show a little too often and accompanying him was his co-host Saif Ali Khan. Let us remind you that interestingly, Saif was the guest who accompanied Kangna Ranaut on Koffee With Karan during that episode since he was one of the leads in Rangoon.

But the digs did not end here as the host duo was joined by Gen Y star Varun Dhawan. The latter was invited on stage to receive his award for the Best Actor in a Comic Role category for Dishoom and Saif couldn’t stop himself from passing a snide comment on nepotism. “You are here because of your papa” said Saif Ali Khan, referring to Varun’s father and popular filmmaker David Dhawan. As a response to that, Varun Dhawan too added, “You are here because of your mother,” pointing to Saif since he is the son of yesteryear diva Sharmila Tagore.

Supporting the two was Karan Johar who too said, “I am here because of my papa”, recalling his father and popular filmmaker Yash Johar. Followed by that, the trio joined hands to say ‘Nepotism Rocks’ in unison. But this dig further continued, when Varun recited the lines of Karan Johar’s film’s song, “Bole Chudiyan, Bole Kangna…..” to which Karan immediately replied, “Kangna naahi bole toh achha hai… Kangna bahut bolti hai.” [It is better if Kangna doesn’t talk… she talks a lot]

Although there were quite a bit of celebrities who couldn’t attend IIFA during their work commitments, it seems Kangna’s absence definitely proved beneficial for them. The actress, who is known for her upfront comments, is yet to respond to the digs directed towards her during this glamorous night.