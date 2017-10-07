OMG! Unhappy with costumes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cancels Fanney Khan’s shoot

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is considered to be the most beautiful women in the world and she ensures that she constantly lives up to that image. It’s rare to find her in the list of ‘worst dressed celebs’ or she making a faux pas in an event. Her airport looks are also spot on. Even in films, she looks her stunning best. In her last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil she rocked the show and gave tough competition to lead actress Anushka Sharma despite having a supporting role.

Hence, a lot is expected from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from her upcoming film Fanney Khan which recently went on floors. The actress has taken her role quite seriously and so much so that, she called off the shoot at the last minute! The reason: she was not happy with the costumes designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

Co-producer Prernaa Arora confirmed that the shoot has indeed been pushed ahead due to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s dissatisfaction. She added that costumes play a big role in Fanney Khan as she portrays the role of a diva. She is creatively involved and will not accept anything that is not upto the mark. The shoot therefore was postponed.

Reportedly, the shoot will now begin only post-Diwali. This is because Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wants to celebrate Karwa Chauth on Sunday October 8 and then bring in father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan’s 75th birthday with the whole family in Maldives on October 11. Manish Malhotra will use this time to rework the costumes and make them edgier and highly-stylised as per the requirements of the character.

Anil Kapoor, as per reports, has wrapped up most of his portions for Fanney Khan. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao who was supposed to shoot with Aishwarya. He, too, will have to wait until Diwali to share screen space with Aishwarya.

Fanney Khan marks the directorial debut of Atul Manjrekar and is the official remake of acclaimed Dutch film Everybody’s Famous. It is co-produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.