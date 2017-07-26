OMG! Has THIS TV actor been hand-picked by Karan Johar to play the antagonist in Student Of The Year 2?

It all started off in the year 2008, when the good looking Karan Tacker first appeared in the Shah Rukh Khan–Anushka Sharma starrer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Even though the length of his role was not much, it was good enough to land him a lead role in the popular TV show Love Ne Milla De Jodi. What followed after that were an array of TV serials and hosting many award shows.

Little did Karan Tacker must have imagined that, one day he would be hand-picked by none other than Karan Johar himself to play an antagonist in the much talked about film Student Of The Year 2, which happens to be the most eagerly awaited sequel of the earlier hit Student Of The Year.

Even though the aforementioned news comes as a hearsay from the sources, there has been no official confirmation from either Karan Tacker or Punit Malhotra, who will be directing Student Of The Year 2.

All that is confirmed about the Student Of The Year 2 is that Tiger Shroff will be playing the hero. Speaking of Tiger, it’s also said that, he will be seen in a never before avatar and will be stunning everyone with his new look that he will be sporting in the film.

Watch this space for developments.