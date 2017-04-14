OMG! This top actress WILL NOT shoot for the next few days due to pain in her neck and back

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
This top actress WILL NOT shoot for the next few days due to pain in her neck and back

It’s always said that, one cannot achieve success overnight as that it is a combined effort of hard work and dedication that eventually leads to success. And in an industry like Bollywood where hard work is undoubtedly the middle name of all the top stars, there are times when going that extra mile begins to take a toll.

Readers may recall that, a couple of days back, we had reported about Amitabh Bachchan’s age old neck pain that continues to haunt him even today. The latest ‘victim’ of the stressful schedules seems to be none other than Deepika Padukone. If the buzz is to be believed, then, the actress has not been keeping well since the last few days.

If that wasn’t bad news enough for her fans, we also hear that Deepika Padukone won’t be able to shoot for the next few days. The reason cited for the same is the unbearable pain which has affected her neck and back. It has been a result of excessive travelling and shooting around the clock. As per our sources, the actress has been advised total rest for a few days.

Bollywood Hungama wishes a speedy recovery of Deepika Padukone, who will now be seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati, which has Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh as her co-stars.

