OMG! Sushant Singh Rajput to BARE it all in Drive?

If there’s one man who simply can’t stop smiling then, it’s the extremely talented Sushant Singh Rajput. While on one hand, his career is going great guns with an array of films lined up, on the other hand, only recently, he created a sensation of sorts after being photographed in a towel by the globally renowned ace photographer Mario Testino, who is best known for his ‘towel’ series. Even the social media seems to be having a field day after seeing the hunky Sushant Singh Rajput’s post about him sweating it out in the gym.

This time round, Sushant Singh Rajput is all set to shock everyone by doing a fully dare bare scene in his upcoming film Drive, if the buzz is to be believed. Reports also have it that, the scene in which Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen in his bare essentials is extremely significant to the film. And going by his recently acquired physique, seeing Sushant Singh Rajput do a full Monty is sure to ‘drive’ his fans go crazy. Even though there has been no official confirmation about Sushant Singh Rajput’s dare bare scene in Drive, the sources claim that the actor made no qualms about the same and is going all out to make the film one of the best films of his career.

Besides Sushant Singh Rajput, Drive also stars Jacqueline Fernandez as his on screen lady love. Besides Drive, Sushant Singh Rajput will also be seen in films including Raabta, Robby Garewal’s Romeo Akbar Walter and Sanjay Puran Singh’s Chandamama Door Ke.