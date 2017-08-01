OMG! Shubh Mangal Saavdhan makers take a dig at Katrina Kaif

The trailer of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan was unveiled today and it has met with a great response, especially for its dialogues. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, the film deals with a guy getting into a spot when he realizes that he has erectile dysfunction. Besides the clever play of words, what also stands out in the trailer is how the makers have taken a dig at actress Katrina Kaif.

In the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan trailer, a friend can be seen telling Bhumi Pednekar, “Yeh aaj kal ke ladkon ka na, dimaag hi kharaab hai. Nahin, shakal chooze bhar ki aur ladki chahiye Katrina Kaif. Khud toh aam-vaam chuss ke nikal jayengi aur saara pressure hamare pe aa jata hai!” And that’s not all. There’s also a scene that shows Bhumi Pednekar observing a hoarding of a mango drink called ‘Lip Sip’. The hoarding features a girl happily holding mango pieces and sucking some of them and Bhumi Pednekar is trying to imitate her. Shockingly, this is an exact replica of the advertisement campaign for the mango beverage Katrina endorses. Katrina Kaif is also seen in a similar pose as shown in the film. In fact, the entire campaign of the drink centered around Katrina Kaif sucking mango to give consumers the idea that their drink consists of the actual taste of mangoes. A sexy Katrina Kaif holding the mango became an instant hit and she shot several ads using the same idea.

It remains to be seen if Katrina Kaif was aware of the said scene in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and if she wasn’t, how has she reacted to it.

Shubh Mangal Savdhaan is directed by R S Prasanna and produced by Aanand L. Rai and Krishika Lulla. It is all set to release on September 1.