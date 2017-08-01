OMG: Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar is postponed for this reason!

Apoorva Lakhia’s gangster drama Haseena Parkar was all set to release on August 18 this year. However, today the news came that the film has got postponed. This is the fourth time that the Shraddha Kapoor starrer has got postponed. Apoorva Lakhia reasoned that there are too many releases during that period. While Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal releases on August 4, Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet – Ek Prem Katha is all set to hit screens on August 11. Hence, Apoorva Lakhia said that it was foolhardy to release Haseena Parkar on August 11 at a time when competition would not just be tough but even tough to cope up with.

However, now it has come to light that the reason for delay is that Jayantilal Gada, owner of PEN India Limited, has apparently moved court against the makers of Haseena Parkar since they terminated their contract.

PEN stated that Swiss Entertainment, the presenters of the film, had assigned the exploitation of the film at a fixed consideration to the company. But Swiss Entertainment later alleged through a public notice that they have terminated all understandings with PEN. They even claimed that Jayantilal Gada was representing himself as the owner of Haseena Parkar, without their authorization. Eminent lawyer Ameet Naik has been fighting the case for Jayantilal Gada.

Could this legal wrangle be also the reason behind film’s postponement? Watch this space.

Haseena Parkar stars Shraddha Kapoor and her brother Siddhanth Kapoor. It is based on the life of the sister of the dreaded gangster Dawood Ibrahim.