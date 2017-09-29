OMG! Shahid Kapoor’s ankle injury resurfaces while shooting for Padmavati

The advantages of being an actor are immense. But it also comes with its share of problems and challenges. One of them is in the injury. Almost all the actors, especially those who have worked in the industry since some time, have got hurt while filming key scenes. Often, these performers can’t even take a day off to recuperate since it can affect the dates and shooting schedule.

Shahid Kapoor, who has been in the industry since almost fourteen years, had faced an accident involving fire when he was shooting for R…Rajkumar in 2013. But his recent on the sets of Padmavati has taken a huge toll on the actor. The actor plays Maharawal Ratan Singh in this period drama and he faced a ligament tear while shooting an action scene. This accident happened in July and since then, it has been a cause of worry. Just after the injury, he had to perform at the IIFA Awards in New York. Reportedly, he was rushed to the emergency room in the hospital immediately after the act due to the unbearable pain. It was only after undergoing physiotherapy sessions that Shahid was able to resume work on Padmavati in August end.

And now very unfortunately, Shahid Kapoor’s ankle injury has resurfaced. As a result, his ankles are swollen. The actor had to reshoot few scenes as he was struggling to get the stunts right in the first take. As a result, his injury got aggravated.

And this time, it seems Shahid can’t take a break again because the team of Padmavati is racing against time to ensure that the film gets completed on time. Already, the release date has been pushed from November 17 to December 1. It would be impossible to halt the shoot at this stage. Reportedly, Shahid Kapoor has almost 10 days of shoot left.

Padmavati is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.