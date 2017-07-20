OMG! Shah Rukh Khan summoned by Enforcement Directorate in IPL FEMA case; seeks his personal appearance

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been no stranger to controversies and hindrances. From his shocking scuffle in Wankhede to jumping into the intolerance bandwagon to being ridiculed for the illegal ramp outside his bungalow Mannat, SRK has been consistently in the news for reasons besides his films and other ventures. Sadly, the superstar is yet again in news for the wrong reasons.

The Enforcement Directorate today summoned the superstar and has asked for him to appear personally in front of them in connection with the FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) Case of his IPL cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders.

This summon is in connection with the case pertaining to the sale of some shares of Knight Riders Sports Private Limited (KRSPL), which owns Kolkata Knight Riders, to a Mauritius based firm at a lower cost than the actual value. This sale resulted in a loss of Rs 73.60 crores. A show case notice regarding the same was sent to Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Juhi Chawla.

As per the report filed by Enforcement Directorate, Shah Rukh Khan’s company Red Chillies Enterprises Private Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Red Chillies International Limited. Red Chillies owns KRSPL and they had 9,900 shares in 2008. The price of each share was estimated between Rs 70-86 and yet, these shares were issued at a price of Rs. 10 each.

It remains to be seen if SRK would be able to attend to Enforcement Directorate’s summons on July 23. The superstar is neck deep in promotions of Jab Harry Met Sejal, co-starring Anushka Sharma. It is all set to release on August 4. He’s also shooting for Aanand L. Rai’s untitled film, in which he plays a dwarf. This flick releases on Christmas 2018 and co-stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.