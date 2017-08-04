OMG! Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma have a SENSUAL kissing scene in Jab Harry Met Sejal

Shah Rukh Khan had a no-kissing rule on screen for a long time. But he finally let go of it with Yash Chopra’s last film Jab Tak Hai Jaan, in which he kisses Katrina Kaif twice. However, both these kissing moments were mere pecks on the lips. A full-fledged kissing was still missing on the part of the superstar. The superstar however finally went for it in Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Not much should be said about this scene as the film has just released but what we can reveal is that it comes at a crucial juncture in a scene involving Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. In fact, the scene wouldn’t have made the same impact if the kiss wasn’t there. The smooch is not too sensual – it’s more on the lines of the Shahid Kapoor–Kareena Kapoor Khan’s kiss in Jab We Met – but it’s much more impactful than in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Years ago, Shah Rukh Khan did kiss Deepa Sahi in Ketan Mehta’s Maya Memsaab. But the scene was ultimately cut. The clip however is available on the internet and shocked SRK fans. So Jab Harry Met Sejal isn’t technically the first full-fledged kissing scene of Shah Rukh Khan but it is definitely the first one to make it to the final cut.