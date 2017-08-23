OMG! Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati may not release on time and here’s the reason why

Ever since it went on floor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati has been facing trouble. From vandalism to now strikes, the film’s shooting has faced roadblocks in the past and the problem continues, with FWICE going on strike. The workers’ union strike has left the makers of the film in a soup yet again and while Sanjay Leela Bhansali is striving hard to finish the film in order to keep up with the release date in November, it only seems to be getting difficult.

Reportedly, owing to the strike, the work on the film has slowed down due to shortage of staff and it seems to have massively affected the schedule. Although Bhansali had kick started the schedule of the film much early last year, he had faced vandalism initially in Rajasthan wherein political groups attacked the film’s set due to its plotline based on Rajput queen Padmavati. The team faced a similar situation when the location was shifted to Kolhapur.

By the time the unit reached Mumbai, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s aim was to complete the film by October. But the current situation of the FWICE strike was unforeseen due to which the shoot has not only faced a setback but meeting the deadline of a release in November too seems unlikely. According to recent reports, the filmmaker has only a time limit of 15 days and if the issue fails to resolve by then, then the only solution that will remain is to push the release date.

Furthermore, reportedly, it is also being said that the producers have refused to change the release date owing to the huge losses they will incur. Padmavati, as readers may know, is mounted on a large scale with a heavy budget and its delay may lead to severe losses for the investors.

As of now, FWICE is on an indefinite hunger strike wherein workers are demanding a raise in the pay as well as medical insurance and lesser working shifts. However, some of them recently went to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the matter and a solution is awaited.

On the other hand, talking about Padmavati, the film stars Deepika Padukone in the titular role along with Shahid Kapoor as her Rajput King – husband and Ranveer Singh as the antagonist, Alauddin Khilji.