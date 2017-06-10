OMG! This is the real reason why Shah Rukh Khan owes Rs. 5000 to Ranbir Kapoor

Just a day ago, the much talked about Shah Rukh Khan – Imtiaz Ali venture got its title in the form of Jab Harry Met Sejal. From When Harry Met Sally to Imtiaz’s Jab We Met, the title was compared to several of these films owing to its resonance with their titles. However, what took us by a surprise is the Ranbir Kapoor connect to the title.

Confused? If you are wondering what Ranbir Kapoor had to do with the film then let us tell you that Ranbir Kapoor was the one who came up with the title. Confirming the same, Shah Rukh Khan said that even though he wouldn’t want to admit, the much awaited title of the film was indeed Ranbir Kapoor’s suggestion.

Shah Rukh Khan in his words spoke about the time when Ranbir Kapoor had called after the film was launched. It was during this conversation when the Rockstar actor recommended the title ‘When Harry Met Sejal’ for the film. Whilst Shah Rukh conveyed the message to Imtiaz Ali, the latter believed that there will be constant comparison of the title with his former film Jab We Met. However, the superstar asserted that when the title song comes, it will all make sense.

Further, Shah Rukh Khan also went on to jokingly add that they owe Ranbir Kapoor Rs. 5000 for giving the title for the film.

Also starring Anushka Sharma, Jab Harry Met Sejal is produced by Red Chillies and is slated to release on August 4.