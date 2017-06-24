OMG! This is the real reason why Abhishek Bachchan walked out of Ronnie Screwvala’s next

Just a few days ago, we had revealed that Abhishek Bachchan, who is on a film signing spree, will be a part of J P Dutta’s Paltan. Dutta, who is known for his war dramas, is all set to recreate the fictional account inspired by real life military battle and while the announcement of the star cast did not come as a surprise, the recent decision of Junior Bachchan definitely has left everyone surprised.

Abhishek Bachchan, who was said to be a part of four films before signing Paltan, has now decided to make an exit from one of them. Apparently, the actor has walked out of Ronnie Screwvala’s forthcoming production co-starring Irrfan Khan. The film is said to be about a road trip and will explore male bond between actors. While Abhishek and Irrfan had already met up once for the project and had started to bond, the former had to drop it out to avoid a clash with the schedule of Paltan.

The Irrfan Khan starrer will go on floor only next year after the actor completes his Hollywood project. However this schedule turned out to be difficult for Abhishek who will have to kick start Paltan. Since Abhishek shares a great rapport with JP Dutta who also directed his debut film Refugee, the actor did not want to reject the film and instead decided to quit Ronnie’s project.

As of now, reports state that the makers are on a hunt for an actor to replace Abhishek Bachchan and talks are on with Ayushmann Khurrana. While the latter looks impressed with the script, he is yet to wrap up the formalities. Directed by Akarsh Khurana and written by Hussain Dalal, the film in question is said to be a slice-of-life comedy.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan will soon kick start his next with Ram Gopal Varma titled Sanak in which he essays the role of an encounter specialist.