OMG! Raveena Tandon’s Maatr promotions go on hold due to these allegations on producer

Raveena Tandon of late expressed her displeasure and stopped the promotions of her film Maatr on a certain web channel when she came across news of sexual harassment allegations against the founder. Now, once again the promotions of her comeback venture have hit a roadblock owing to accusations against the producer on non-payment of dues.

From what we hear, producer of Maatr, Anjum Rizvi was originally supposed to wrap up the remake of Sai Paranjpye’s 1980 film Katha with Manish Paul, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub and Sharmiela Mandre in the lead. Another set of actors who were to play supporting roles in the film were Dhanak fame Chiranjeet Chhabria and his son, child-actor Krrish Chhabria. However, the duo who still haven’t received their due because of which they approached CINTAA regarding the issue.

Amit Behl, the joint secretary of CINTAA revealed that director of Katha remake Khalid Mohammad too had spoken to him about the same issue about six months before Chiranjeet approached them. As of now, taking legal action against Rizvi they have sent out a non-cooperation notice post which Anjum had promised to clear dues before he kickstarts his next film.

However, soon everyone including the Chhabri as became aware of the promotions of Maatr which left Chiranjeet miffed. In fact, talking about his disappointment, he further added that he is yet to receive a payment of Rs. 75,000 which also includes the remaining remuneration of his son. On the other hand, Amit also has sent a letter to Raveena Tandon asking her to avoid promoting the film due to the ongoing issue with Rizvi. He also asserted that they have approached the IFTPC [Indian Film and TV Producers Council] to look into the matter. As far s the other artists are concerned including Khalid and Paranjpye we hear that they have moved on to other work commitments as of now.

Responding to these allegations, Rizvi however questioned how the artists can claim of non-payment when the post production work of the film is still pending.