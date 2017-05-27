OMG! Ranveer Singh injured on sets of Padmavati

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next ambitious venture Padmavati seems to be running into one problem after another. After all the hiccups the film faced earlier this year, we now hear that Ranveer Singh who was recently shooting for the film was injured on sets.

Apparently, reports state that while shooting the climax Ranveer Singh hurt his head and started bleeding. Post this the actor was rushed to the hospital; however, after being treated Ranveer resumed shooting for the film. In fact, though the accident happened while he was shooting Ranveer didn’t take a break, but instead continued shooting and wrapped the sequence. Only later was it realized how serious the cut on his head was when it started bleeding profusely. The actor was spotted outside Lilavati Hospital sporting a bandage on his head.

As for the film, Padmavati also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead and is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.