OMG! Ranbir Kapoor travels by public transport to shoot for Sanjay Dutt biopic

Mumbai is quite infamous for its extreme traffic conditions and even celebrities aren’t spared from commuting troubles. From Ranveer Singh renting a flat at Goregaon in suburban Mumbai to stay close to his shooting location to Aditi Rao Hydari opting for the metro ride instead of driving her car to reach an event on time, celebrities often try to choose alternatives in order to avoid traffic issues. Similarly, it was Ranbir Kapoor who decided to use public transport whilst shooting for Sanjay Dutt biopic.

Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor was recently spotted taking the jetty to save travel time to Madh Island where the actor is shooting for the Rajkumar Hirani directorial. Not just him but the entire team of the film have apparently opted for taking the sea-way instead of the road way since the latter takes about 2 hours to reach. On the other hand, the travel time by ferry is five to ten minutes and hence the director, Hirani suggested to go for the ferry service as they have now started the Versova jetty for the last one week.

From what we hear, while the locals were initially quite surprised and thrilled to spot Ranbir Kapoor travel by public transport, now they have become quite used to it as it has become a usual medium of transport for the film’s cast and crew. It has also been learnt that the actors and the rest of the team do not get any special privileges and they too are more than happy to travel along with locals. As far as the timing for them is concerned, it is being said that it varies according to the shoot schedule.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, the biopic also stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal in prominent roles along with Anushka Sharma in a cameo. The film is slated to release during Christmas this year.