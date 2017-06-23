OMG! Ranbir Kapoor shed a WHOPPING 11 kgs of weight for Jagga Jasoos

After all the delay and uncertainty over the film’s release, the much awaited Ranbir Kapoor– Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos, finally got its release date as 14 July this year. Ever since the time the film’s release date got announced, the film’s makers have been working round the clock on the film and its promotions.

Leading the gang for the film’s promotions is none other than the film’s lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. Speaking about Ranbir Kapoor, buzz is that, he had shed nearly as much as 11 kgs to get into the shoes of Jagga Jasoos. Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen portraying the role of a school boy in Jagga Jasoos, opted to lose weight in order to match Anurag Basu’s vision of his character. The film will also see Ranbir Kapoor donning the real life role of a film producer, for the first time in his career.

The Anurag Basu directed Jagga Jasoos will be releasing on 14 July this year.