OMG! Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos’ release delayed in UAE! HERE’S WHY!

Since the last few days, we have been constantly bringing all the latest updates about the most awaited Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos. We have also been reporting about how the films’ stars are walking every possible extra mile to promote the film and ensure its success at the Box-Office. After all the initial hiccups, when the film is finally all set for release all over, there comes a roadblock.

While Jagga Jasoos will be releasing all over tomorrow, it seems that the film may not hit the theatres in the Middle East tomorrow. The reason being, the films’ prints haven’t been delivered yet. Reports have it that, the film’s actors were busy with their dubbing till July 9. In addition to that, the post production work on the film has been still pending, thus, resulting in a delayed release in the Middle East. Reports have it that because the film’s release has got delayed in UAE, the exhibitors and distributors are now confused and have not got started the pre-booking in many areas. The film’s release will be delayed in UAE, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. In addition to all of the aforementioned, buzz is that, the makers of Jagga Jasoos were working against time to complete the film’s final edit and also decide how the film had to be ended.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, Jagga Jasoos also stars Sayani Gupta. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film is all set to release tomorrow.