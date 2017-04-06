OMG! Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone to reunite again?

After unveiling the stunning Deepika Padukone as their brand ambassador, the mobile phone major ‘Oppo’ is now reportedly all set to sign the handsome Ranbir Kapoor as their latest ambassador. While Ranbir Kapoor’s remuneration for signing the brand has been strictly kept under the wraps, those in the know say that, the figure is nothing short of being astronomical.

A source close to the brand said that the basic reason why Ranbir Kapoor was chosen to be the brand’s ambassador was because of his excellent onscreen chemistry with Deepika Padukone, which was witnessed in their hit film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The source also added that, because of the fact that Deepika Padukone came on board only recently, the brand’s promotions and communications will revolve around her for some time. Post that, the brand is planning to get Ranbir Kapoor on board as their ambassador.

Watch this space for developments.