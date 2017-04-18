OMG! It’s Priyanka Chopra’s last week in New York

For the past more than one year, Priyanka Chopra has been shuttling between her city Mumbai and New York, courtesy her international projects. For the past one year, the actress has established herself as a global name and now she is all set to return to her country.

Yes, Priyanka Chopra who has been owning the prime time of American television with her thriller drama series ‘Quantico’ will be returning to India and posted about the same on social media. The actress revealed that she has wrapped up her TV series which entered its second season and that she has already started packing up. “Packing up the house is such a conflicted emotion!so many things pop out that u didn’t remember..Last official week in NYC until next time..” the actress shared on Twitter.

Although the actress continues to post about her forthcoming stint in the chat show ‘Live With Kelly’ and even wishing everyone Easter, it seems that the actress is now returning to the city for good.

Priyanka Chopra recently is also overwhelmed about winning National Award for her Marathi production Ventilator. The actress has entered the world of regional cinema as a producer along with her mother Madhu Chopra and is keen on making films in many languages.

Besides this, although the actress maintained that she will be zeroing on scripts for her next Bollywood ventures, she is yet to make an announcement on the same. However, Priyanka Chopra is also making her Hollywood debut this year with the Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron starrer Baywatch.