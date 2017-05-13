OMG! Priyanka Chopra has seen glimpses of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, and here’s what she has to say

We all are aware that Priyanka Chopra shares a great rapport with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress, who has worked with filmmaker in about three films, was once again rumored to be collaborating with him. Reportedly, the actress, when she was in Mumbai, had met the director-producer that had sparked speculations about the two working together and yet another set of reports claimed that the actress saw the rushes of Padmavati.

The magnum opus Padmavati is one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s most ambitious epic dramas that went on floor recently. Clarifying on the reports, Priyanka Chopra revealed that although she hasn’t seen the rushes of Padmavati, she has seen some bits when she was in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. Maintaining that she can’t speak for him, she added that she is a fan of him and when she went to meet him, she did see the glimpses of the film.

Expressing her excitement over the same, the actress also asserted that the film is going to be good and appreciated the three actors of the film calling them ‘fabulous’.

Padmavati that faced several setbacks initially owing to protests, is now back on track. The film that traces the story of Rani Padmini and Alauddin Khilji’s obsession over her stars Deepika Padukone in the lead along with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The film is slated to release by the end of this year.