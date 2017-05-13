OMG! Priyanka Chopra to do another Hollywood film and here are the details

Priyanka Chopra is certainly making heads turn wherever she goes, after making people take notice of her skills with her American sitcom ‘Quantico’, the Bollywood actress was roped in to play a role in the soon to release film Baywatch. Priyanka Chopra, who is currently busy promoting Baywatch and also making sure to enjoy herself with friends like the Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima, has apparently been roped in for yet another Hollywood venture.

In fact, even before Baywatch hits screens we hear that Priyanka Chopra has been roped in to feature in a film titled A Kid Like Jake. Produced by Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak and Eric Norsoph under the banner That’s Wonderful Productions alongside Paul Bernon for Burn Later and Rachel Song for XS Media, the film will be directed by Silas Howard.

Apart from Priyanka Chopra, the said film is said to star Octavia Spencer, Jim Parsons and Claire Danes in addition to others. Confirming the same, Paul Bernon took to social networking site saying, “I am producing this & am so excited to work with Jim, Claire, @octaviaspencer @priyankachopra @michaelaWat!”.

As for the film itself, A Kid Like Jake is said to be based on Daniel Pearle’s celebrated Lincoln Center play by the same name. Being adapted for the big screen by Pearle himself, the story follows Alex and Greg Wheeler who have high hopes for their son Jake, a bright and precocious four-year-old who happens to prefer Cinderella to GI Joe. On the eve of the admissions cycle for New York City kindergartens and aware they can’t afford private school tuition, Judy, the director of Jake’s preschool, encourages them to accentuate Jake’s “gender variant” expression to help him stand out and try and get a scholarship. As they navigate their roles as parents, a rift grows between them, one that forces them to confront their own concerns about what’s best for Jake, and each other.

Interestingly, in the film Priyanka will be seen playing the role of Amal, Alex and Greg’s friend and a newly single mom who is also trying to navigate the school system, as well as her own dating world.