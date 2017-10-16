Pali Hill Residents’ Association object to commercial activity in Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow

Kangana Ranaut, on October 2, had announced that she’s brought a bungalow, measuring 3,075 sq feet, at Bandra’s upmarket Pali Hill locality. The spokesperson of the actress had confirmed that the actress, reportedly worth Rs. 20.7 crore, will be used as office space for Kangana’s production house called Manikarnika Films.

However, looks like Kangana Ranaut’s plans have hit a roadblock. The residents of the Pali Hill have objected to the commercial activity that will take place in this bungalow. Dr Amitav Shukla, chairman of the Pali Hill Residents’ Association, said that for the last 25 years, they haven’t allowed any new commercial activity in the Pali Hill area and that rules won’t change for Kangana. They have told Chetak society, under which the bungalow is a part of, not to give their premises for commercial use.

After these objections, Kangana Ranaut sent a letter in which she contradicted her earlier claim that she’s opening a production house in the bungalow. Kangana wrote that the said property would be used as her ‘second home’ and that she would engage herself in script, reading, script finalizing, calling filmmakers and such other work. At the same time, her staff would be there in the bungalow, apart from her family, who would take care of her schedule, work commitments etc. from this property.

Pali Hill Residents’ Association however were not pleased with this letter. They saw the contents of the letter as proof that she will be using this property for commercial commitments. They made it clear that they won’t allow it to happen.

Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee however said that he was quite surprised with the adverse reaction to the actresses’ letter which was circulated for approval only after discussions with the management. He added that they would be following the laws at every stage and exercise their legal rights without creating any nuisance to others. He signed off by saying that he spoken to the secretary of Pali Hill Residents’ Association and that everything seems to be absolutely positive.

On the film front, Kangana Ranaut was recently seen in Simran. Her next film is Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi that releases in April 2018.