OMG! Padmavati shoot relocates from Kolhapur to Dahisar in Mumbai

Even though Padmavati has been battling many protests since its inception, the film finally kick started on track when filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali decided to shift the location to Mumbai. Readers may recall that the film also had a small schedule at Kolhapur, after the team were denied to shoot in Rajasthan. And now we hear that some of these portions are being reshot in a different location in Mumbai.

Let us remind you that Padmavati went on floor in Mumbai in the lavish set that was erected in Film City, one of Mumbai’s most popular suburban studios. But now reports also claim that another set has been erected in Dahisar, another area in the city. Apparently, the said set is that of a camp that is set by Mughal ruler Alauddin Khilji, played by Ranveer Singh in the film, opposite Chittor Fort. In fact, it has been quite hectic for the actor who has to juggle between Film City and the Dahisar set (which is probably more than 15 kms) for the shoot of the film.

The reason is not yet sure and we hear due to certain restrictions and protests that the unit of Padmavati continued to face in Kolhapur, some of the portions from there are being reshot. On the other hand, Padmavati faced protests from Hindu cults at Rajasthan where they claimed that the film was an insult to their Rajput queen Rani Padmini aka Padmavati. Despite the chaos that followed, soon the media and the fraternity extended their support to the filmmaker and he continues to shoot peacefully in Mumbai now.

Starring Deepika Padukone in the titular role along with Shahid Kapoor as her husband, Raja Rawal Ratan Singh, Padmavati deals with the courage and vigour of the Rajput kings and queens. A war ensues between an arrogant ruler who is obsessed with the Rajput queen as her king would go to any lengths to protect her and the valour of his wife, who would go to any lengths to stop herself from falling prey to Khilji’s obsession.