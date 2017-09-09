OMG! No film for Shah Rukh Khan with his ‘Dev Babu’ Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Much as he would like, Shah Rukh Khan is not likely to work with his ‘Dev Babu’ in the near future. That’s what SRK calls Sanjay Leela Bhansali ever since they worked together in Devdas.

After a slew of underperforming films in recent times, Shah Rukh Khan is keen to rework the Devdas magic with SLB. To everyone’s embarrassment SRK’s marketing team seems to be jumping the gun, as they are often known to do. They are putting out stories about the superstar and the super director coming together.

It all started after Sanjay Leela Bhansali paid Gauri Khan’s new showroom, a courtesy visit. The brief visit was splashed on media platforms. Says a member of Bhansali’s team, “Even the leading lady has been decided in the media. There are reports all over the place of how Mr Khan is teaming up for a film with Mr Bhansali and that Kangana Ranaut will be paired with Mr Khan. Firstly, there is no project with Shah Rukh Khan at the moment. So where is the question of Kangana Ranaut or any other heroine?”

There are also reports that Shah Rukh Khan is in consideration to play poet-lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi in a film to be produced by Sanjay Bhansali. People close to the project describe these reports as “baseless”.

Perhaps Shah Rukh Khan should just take it easy and not allow his wish-list to be made public?