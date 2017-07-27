OMG! Konkona Sen Sharma, Kalki Koechlin starrer Scholarship stalled due to financial crisis

She played an integral role in Konkona Sen Sharma’s directorial debut A Death In The Gunj. Now when power packed performer Kalki Koechlin will share screen space with another power packed performer Konkona Sen Sharma for Scholarship, the film is caught in jeopardy – courtesy, lack of funding.

Directed by Raman Bhardwaj, reportedly the shoot of Scholarship has come under a halt since January this year. Earlier this year, the film in question went on floor in Jharkhand but in a span of few weeks it was stalled because there were no investors who agreed to come on board for the film. The reason behind this is said to be because of lack of a bankable male actor in the film. In fact, Sid Makkar plays an important role opposite Kalki in Scholarship.

Talking about the same, Aditi Gupta who is the producer of the film revealed that they decided to go ahead with the film owing to the current trend of women-centric films performing well. She also mentioned about how investors backed out later citing demonetization and when they approached some new people, they did not agree to come on board owing to the lack of male star. While she maintained that they have received a support from few, they continue to fall short in the budget to complete the film.

Reportedly, the film is about tracing two different journeys of women, one being a venture capitalist played by Kalki Koechlin and the other of a domestic help essayed by Konkona Sen Sharma. Going on to assert that this will remain to be a woman-centric film, Aditi also stated that they have shot for about 15-20 days for the film in January. As of now, the makers are hoping to resume the shoot soon in the upcoming months.