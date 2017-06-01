Bollywood Hungama
OMG! Did Katrina Kaif have something to do with Deepika Padukone’S EXIT from Aanand L Rai’s dwarf film starring Shah Rukh Khan?

OMG! Did Katrina Kaif have something to do with Deepika Padukone’S EXIT from Aanand L Rai's dwarf film starring Shah Rukh Khan

It has been clear that the cold war between leading ladies Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif exists as both of them had one thing in common- Ranbir Kapoor. While the cold war existed, it was speculated that two of them would be sharing screen space in Aanand L Rai’s untitled next starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead as a dwarf.

Well, it looks like it won’t be happening after all. Buzz is that Aanand L Rai realized it would become difficult to handle the tantrums of two actresses. Apparently, during the casting, Katrina Kaif had made it clear that she won’t be making any interaction with Deepika Padukone whereas the latter wanted a pivotal role just as her contemporary.

Finally, Aanand L Rai had to make a tough decision and dropped Deepika Padukone from the film. Now, in her place, Anushka Sharma has come on board and it’s a Jab Tak Hai Jaan reunion for SRK, Katrina and Anushka.

When quizzed Katrina Kaif about Deepika Padukone’s exit and whether she had something to do with it, Katrina clarified saying there’s always a speculative story with every film she signs. She said that it’s her job and one aspect of her life which she would not mess around it.

Speaking about the rumours, Katrina Kaif said that she knows that in today’s day and age no actor is putting up any kind of pre-conditions on the director. It’s the director’s decision and she likes to give them their professional space to work things out. She concluded saying she has never been comfortable talking about or having discussions on any film.

