OMG! Katrina Kaif reacts to Fatima Sana Sheikh getting trolled on social media for posting swimsuit pictures

With celebrities taking to social networking sites to keep in touch with their fans and followers, we have seen the rise of yet another segment of netizens, the social trolls. In fact, most celebrities have at some point in their online life faced criticism coming in from trolls who have not just the audacity but also the belief that they have the right to do so. Well the latest victim of the same was the Dangal actress Fatima Sana Sheikh who was trolled on social media after she posted an image of herself in a swimsuit.

While the trolls decided to attack Fatima citing her religion and the fact that the holy month of Ramzan is on, they admonished her on posting such images. Not stopping there some went to the extent of shaming the actress for her post. Though, Fatima hasn’t responded on the same yet, Katrina Kaif who was recently at the launch event of the latest track from Jagga Jasoos had a few words to say on the matter.

When quizzed on how one should react to such trolls Katrina said, “Honestly, my take on social media is that you should take the positivity, accept people’s opinions and just avoid the criticism, avoid the negativity. That is the simplest way I go about it, and that’s what you need to do.” Not ending there, Katrina Kaif went onto talk about the reason why she and so many others are active on social media saying, “You are on social media for the interaction you have with your well-wishers and your supporters, and sometimes you get good feedback and good information. And that’s what I think you should pay attention to.”

Back on the film front, Katrina Kaif who was last seen in Baar Baar Dekho will next be seen in the Anurag Basu film Jagga Jasoos where she shares screen space with Ranbir Kapoor. Post that, the actress will also be seen in the Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, the Aamir Khan – Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan and the Shah Rukh Khan – Anushka Sharma starrer that will be directed by Anand L. Rai.