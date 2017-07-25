OMG! Karan Johar’s film to launch Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma scrapped

While there have been several rumours about Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s forthcoming Bollywood debut, now reports have it that the film is in jeopardy in its initial stages itself. Earlier, news of Karan Johar planning to launch Aayush was doing the rounds but now it seems that the plan has been shelved.

Almost a year ago, Karan Johar had announced a film starring Fawad Khan and Katrina Kaif titled Raat Baaki. However, owing to the major controversy that followed due to the presence of Pakistani artists in films, Karan decided to rescript the same and approached Aayush Sharma for the film. The latter was considering about making a career in Bollywood and thought it was an apt opportunity to continue with the same. The film was supposed to be directed by Aditya Dhar and with the details like the script and creatives ready, it was supposed to be passed on to Salman Khan’s production company.

Amidst all of these, reportedly, the entire plan went kaput when creative differences aroused between Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Aayush Sharma and Aditya Dhar and now we hear that it has been shelved. In fact, Salman Khan will be producing another film for his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma to launch him in Bollywood. However, Karan Johar will remain to be Sharma’s mentor irrespective of the film he does, asserted his wife and Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma.