OMG! Has Kapil Sharma reduced his fee for the comedy show?

Kapil Sharma, who has been in the news for his alleged split with co-stars of his comedy-skit show The Kapil Sharma show, is now caught up in yet another issue. This time around it is related to his remuneration and we hear that the comedian-actor has reduced his fee.

Kapil Sharma, who leads the team of ‘The Kapil Sharma’ show, recently faced trouble when most of the actors on his show quit it after his fight with Sunil Grover. This has further led trouble to the channel which is apparently facing a dip in the TRPs owing to the exit of the actors. And now we hear that the channel and Kapil after a series of discussion has decided to renegotiate the rates. Kapil Sharma has reportedly decided to charge less fees for the said show.

What more, earlier we had reported that Krushna Abhishek will be kick starting a new comedy show with a tad bit different format called ‘The Drama Company’ which features former actors of The Kapil Sharma Show, that is, Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra with Sunil Grover making short appearances. The said show will be airing on the same channel at 8 pm while Kapil’s show will be telecast at 9 which is its usual time slot.

This can be yet another reason why we believe Kapil Sharma would have taken the drastic step of reduction in his remuneration.