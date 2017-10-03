OMG! Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli attacks Hrithik Roshan on social media

In a new turn of events regarding the major B-town scandal – the Hrithik Roshan – Kangana Ranaut fight, yet again there has been a massive social outbreak between the Ranauts and Roshans. According to recent reports, news channel Republic TV claimed to have a copy of the complaint filed by Hrithik Roshan against Kangana Ranaut which not only accused the actress of stalking but also of her sending sexually explicit mails to him.

However, the reports have obviously irked Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel who has taken to social media to unleash her fury on Hrithik Roshan. The actress’ sister posted a series of posts, not only tagging Hrithik Roshan, but also referring to him as an ‘uncle’.

This is the best you can do to save your face?Revive same old stalking, sexually harassing baseless complaint? @iHrithik — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2017

Kangana was in school when your first film came if not in the industry she would have called you her uncle… @iHrithik — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2017

Young beautiful talented rich girl like Kangana doesn’t need to stalk an uncle like you, u were after her she was never after you @iHrithik — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2017

And still you are going after her to malign her even though you have nothing to say. @iHrithik — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2017

Evryone cn tell who is the stalker here forgt about Kangana she hs movd on n stalker uncle pls focus on ur children and wife Tnx @iHrithik — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2017

Furthermore, Rangoli also posted the statement of their lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui which alleges electronic media of spreading a frenzy of sorts related to an old police complaint filed by Hrithik Roshan just to create TRPs for their channel. “I want to clarify to other electronic media channels and other print publications that the said old police complaint concerning an imposter which was filed by Mr. Hrithik Roshan has been dealt with by my client, as per the legal procedure provided. Also all others should not get confused by the random and out of context questions that may be miserably raised by the channel for obvious reasons. All answers to the questions are available on public platform since early 2016 and it is not prudent on the part of my client to repeat the same things all over again. If Mr. Hrithik really wants to clear his name then he has to simply answer the questions which were publicly put to him at that stage. The said unanswered questions are also available on public domain since April 2016,” reads Siddiqui’s statement.



For the uninitiated, let us remind you that in early 2016, a major show-down in Bollywood left many in shock after an alleged relationship between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan broke out in the open. While Hrithik was the first one to take a legal action against Kangana after the latter referred to him as ‘silly ex’ during a media meet, the actress too continued to make allegations against the actor who had apparently ditched her in the relationship.

But Hrithik Roshan not only denied being romantically involved with her but also refused to accept the emails that the actress claimed were sent by him and maintained that her ‘relationship story’ was a fabricated one. In fact, the Roshan went on to file a complaint against an impostor at the Cyber Crime Cell who he claimed was having a conversation with Ranaut. The controversy which ended in a few months later resurfaced recently when the actress went on to talk about it on different news channels during the promotions of her film Simran.