OMG! Kangana Ranaut buys bungalow worth Rs 20.7 crore as her production office

Kangana Ranaut‘s films might not be doing well but that has not deterred her from making heavy investments in real estate. As per reports, the actress has bought a sprawling bungalow at the cost of whopping Rs. 20.7 crores.

The actor’s spokesperson confirmed the news saying, “The property will be used as office space for Kangana’s production house called Manikarnika Films”.

The bungalow in question is located on Nargis Dutt Road at Pali Hill, Bandra, where the bigwigs of Bollywood reside. It is a ground plus three structure and Kangana Ranaut has paid Rs 67,000 per square feet for the bungalow. The bungalow comes with a 565 sq.ft parking space.

The deal was in talks for almost six months but owing to Kangana Ranaut’s busy schedule, it was registered on September 18. The total area mentioned in the registration document states that the built up area is of 3,075 square feet, as per reports. It also states that Kangana paid Rs 1.03 crore as per stamp duty. The bungalow is a part of Chetak Cooperative Housing Society and it earlier housed a playschool.

On the film front, Kangana Ranaut was recently seen in Simran. Her next film is Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi. Post the completion of the film, the pre-production of her first production and directorial debut will start mostly from early next year.