OMG! Kajol states she won’t work with Karan Johar again

The year 2016 wasn’t the best year at least for Kajol and Karan Johar. The two, who had been friends of 25 years, ended their friendship on the bitter note during the clash between with Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Ajay Devgn‘s Shivaay.

Ajay Devgn had accused Karan Johar stating the latter had given bribe to spread negative reviews about Shivaay when a leaked conversation between Kamaal R Khan and Kumar Mangat came out. In turn, Karan Johar had hit back and denied all claims made by Ajay Devgn. Amidst all this, Kajol took her husband’s side and this soured her friendship with Karan Johar. Karan, in fact, even said in his biography that she was out of his life.

Now, Kajol has finally spoken about the incident and whether she would be open to working with Karan Johar again. The actress has begun promoting her Tamil film VIP 2. During a promotional event, she tried to refrain herself from talking about Karan Johar but did say that she works with only those people with whom she has a certain kind of comfort level. “If you’re not comfortable with the people you’re working with, if you cannot speak up, or speak to the people you’re working with….I think communication is a key element in working with people. You can’t work alongside them if you don’t talk.”

When asked if Kajol would be open to working with Karan Johar, Kajol said, “Let me put it this way, I am not answering any questions on that particular point. If any of my other friends want to offer me a film, I’ll definitely do it.”

Meanwhile, VIP 2 is a sequel to the 2014 comedy-drama VIP and stars Dhanush, Kajol, Amala Paul, Vivek, Saranya Ponvannan and Samuthirakani. Soundarya Rajinikanth is the director. The film is slated to release in the first half of August.