OMG! Kajol says that Dhanush and Soundarya Rajinikanth lied to her

By now we all know that Kajol who was last seen in the Bollywood film, Dilwale alongside Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the Tamil film Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (VIP 2). In fact images of the actress shooting for VIP 2 that had managed to find their way to the internet has been creating waves.

Well more recently, while talking about her film VIP 2, which is incidentally her second Tamil venture, the actress stated that director Soundarya Rajinikanth and her co-star in the film Dhanush had lied to her when getting her to sign the film. Apparently, both Soundarya and Dhanush had assured her that if she signed on for the film she would not have any dialogues in Tamil. However, on the first day of the shoot she was presently shocked when they handed her a long script with two scenes and huge dialogues in Tamil, and requested her to at least try.

However, Kajol was quick to add that she didn’t hold this lie against Soundarya and Dhanush and instead thanked them for helping her debunk a myth that she had of her being unable to speak in another language.

As for the film VIP 2 which is said to be a sequel to Dhanush’s 2014 film Velaiilla Pattadhari, also stars Amala Paul.