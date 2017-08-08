OMG! Kajol and Karan Johar follow each other back on social media and it’s giving everyone hope!

Last year saw the end of an era when Kajol and Karan Johar ended their friendship on the bitter note. The 25 years of friendship came down crashing when Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil clashed with Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay.

Ajay Devgn had accused Karan Johar stating the latter had given bribe to spread negative reviews about Shivaay when a leaked conversation between Kamaal R Khan and Kumar Mangat came out. In turn, Karan Johar had hit back and denied all claims made by Ajay Devgn. Amidst all this, Kajol took her husband’s side and this soured her friendship with Karan Johar. Karan, in fact, even said in his biography that she was out of his life.

But, it seems like Karan Johar and Kajol have let the bygones be bygones and sorted things out. On Monday, Karan Johar shared a photograph of his newborn twins with his mother Hiroo Johar on the occasion of Rakshabandhan day. While many celebrities commented on the photo, Kajol ‘liked’ the post and it came as a shock to many. Seeing this, Karan Johar also later followed her on the website.

However, it seems like things started getting better a few days ago. According to a magazine report, Kajol sent an invite to Karan Johar on her birthday over the weekend. And then he accepted her request and showed up at the party and hugged it out. The report stated that the reunion of Karan Johar and Kajol was drama free.

On the work front, Kajol is starring in Dhanush K Raja’s upcoming Tamil comedy VIP 2. Karan Johar last directed Ranbir Kapoor – Anushka Sharma starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.