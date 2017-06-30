OMG! John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia WALK OUT of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga. Read the DETAILS here!

Readers may recall that a couple of months ago, we had reported that the hunky John Abraham and the beautiful Tamannaah Bhatia had been signed for a film titled Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, which also stars Rajkummar Rao. The latest update on the film is that, while Rajkummar Rao is still in the film, both, John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia have opted out of the project.

Besides John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia, even the film’s producers Prerna Arora and Arjun N Kapoor have also opted out of the film. Speaking about the same, while Rajkumar Gupta confirmed about John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia walking out of the film, he refused to divulge any other details. All he said was that he was producing the film along with a studio and that it was being directed by his associate Amar Kaushik. Meanwhile, the reason for the exit of John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia remains unknown.

On the other hand, while the film is scheduled to go on the floors by October this year, and will be reportedly shot in Mumbai and Delhi, news is that Kartik Aryan will replace John Abraham.

Watch this space for developments.