Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 30.06.2017 | 12:54 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

OMG! John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia WALK OUT of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga. Read the DETAILS here!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

OMG! John and Tamannaah WALK OUT of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga. Read the DETAILS here!

Readers may recall that a couple of months ago, we had reported that the hunky John Abraham and the beautiful Tamannaah Bhatia had been signed for a film titled Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, which also stars Rajkummar Rao. The latest update on the film is that, while Rajkummar Rao is still in the film, both, John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia have opted out of the project.

Besides John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia, even the film’s producers Prerna Arora and Arjun N Kapoor have also opted out of the film. Speaking about the same, while Rajkumar Gupta confirmed about John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia walking out of the film, he refused to divulge any other details. All he said was that he was producing the film along with a studio and that it was being directed by his associate Amar Kaushik. Meanwhile, the reason for the exit of John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia remains unknown.

On the other hand, while the film is scheduled to go on the floors by October this year, and will be reportedly shot in Mumbai and Delhi, news is that Kartik Aryan will replace John Abraham.

Watch this space for developments.

Tags : , , , , , ,

You might also like

SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter prepares…

WOW! Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay…

BREAKING: Sanjay Dutt to be the chief guest…

IIFA 2017: Diljit Dosanjh, Salman Khan,…

OMG! A Bollywood superstar has come under…

Akshay Kumar wants to return his National…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification