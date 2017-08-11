OMG! Jacqueline Fernandez’s pole dance scenes in A Gentleman were chopped and here’s why

Just a day ago, we reported that Jacqueline Fernandez has found her new passion in pole dancing which has now become a part of her day-to-day fitness regime. While it has become a part of her life now, the actress actually came across the dance form when she was shooting for the song ‘Chandralekha’ but the song hardly features a few shots of her indulging in pole dancing.

Earlier, we had mentioned that Jacqueline Fernandez was being appreciated for her pole dance moves in the office party track ‘Chandralekha’ from her forthcoming film A Gentleman – Sundar, Susheel, Risky but it seems that it is only a part of it. Reportedly, Jacqueline underwent extensive training in pole dancing for the song and had become a pro by the time they shot the song. The makers as well as the actress did not want to leave any stone unturned for the track and hence wanted to get every move right for which she decided to take these lessons.

However, now we hear that the makers retained only a portion of it in the final cut of the song that recently got released. Apparently, considering the current clash the films often have with the censor board, the makers of A Gentleman wanted a clean film that doesn’t get into trouble with the CBFC and its guidelines. Hence they opted for this decision on their own.

Besides Jacqueline Fernandez, A Gentleman – Sundar, Susheel, Risky features Sidharth Malhotra in the role of Susheel Gaurav and Risky Rishi. Directed by Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK, the film is slated to release on August 25.