OMG! Jacqueline Fernandez hospitalized?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
While she left her fans dumbstruck with her pole dance moves in the song ‘Chandralekha’, Jacqueline Fernandez’s ongoing promotions for her film A Gentleman has come to a halt owing to her ill health. Reportedly the actress, who was supposed to be a part of a song launch, has called in sick and she may be out of action for the next few days.

Jacqueline Fernandez was supposed to be present at the launch of the third song from her film A Gentleman, but the actress will not be a part of the same. According to recent reports, Jacqueline has been admitted to the hospital after she was diagnosed with severe stomach infection. Although the rest of the details on the same are still under wraps, the actress we hear will be resting for the next few days.

As for her film A Gentleman, it features Jacqueline Fernandez in an action packed role opposite Sidharth Malhotra and is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The film is slated to release on August 25.

